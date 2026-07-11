'Pandya Store' actor Rohit Chandel arrested for allegedly stalking minor
What's the story
Television actor Rohit Chandel, known for his roles in Pandya Store and Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, has been arrested by the Mumbai Police on charges of stalking and harassing a 16-year-old girl. The alleged incident took place in an eastern suburb of Mumbai. A case has been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Arrest information
He has been remanded to police custody
Chandel, 29, was arrested at his Dahisar residence on Friday. He was subsequently produced before a special POCSO court that remanded him to police custody. The Pant Nagar Police have also invoked Sections 78 and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertain to stalking and causing hurt.
Allegations
Chandel accused of hitting the minor
According to reports, the actor allegedly made repeated calls to the minor from his own number and several other phone numbers. The complaint also states that on July 5, Chandel confronted the girl near her residential building, chased her, abused her verbally, started an argument with her, and assaulted her by hitting her with his hands. As per the police, the two knew each other.
Ongoing probe
'Further probe is underway in the case'
Times Entertainment quoted a police official saying, "Following the complaint, a case was registered, and the accused has been placed under arrest. Further probe is underway in the case." Chandel is known for his role as Dhawal Makwana in Pandya Store and was recently seen on the TV show Sairaab. He has not yet reacted to these allegations or his arrest.