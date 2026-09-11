ChatGPT can now do junior bankers' work
What's the story
OpenAI has launched a specialized version of its enterprise product, ChatGPT for Financial Services. The new tool is designed to conduct company research, analyze financial data, and create presentations, tasks usually performed by entry-level bankers on Wall Street. The launch highlights OpenAI's continued expansion into enterprise solutions as it prepares for a highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO).
Strategic partnership
ChatGPT for Financial Services
The new product, ChatGPT for Financial Services, is a customized version of OpenAI's enterprise offering, ChatGPT Work.
It was developed in collaboration with "design partners" Morgan Stanley and Evercore.
The tool employs OpenAI's latest and most advanced model, GPT-6 Astra.
This strategic partnership shows how AI technology can be integrated into traditional industries like finance to improve efficiency and productivity.
AI advancement
Tailored solutions for other sectors as well
Nick Turley, OpenAI's VP of Product, said they are "effectively teaching ChatGPT to research like an analyst and back up its conclusions like an analyst as well."
The company has been working hard over the past year to win business customers in the competitive enterprise market.
Turley also revealed that OpenAI plans to launch tailored solutions for "a number of sectors" beyond financial services.
Product demonstration
Demo showcased platform's ability to create PowerPoint deck
In a live demo, Turley showed the platform analyzing a potential M&A target and creating a formatted PowerPoint deck based on a bank's preformatted style guide.
He said, "It's very easy to make slides that look good, but it's much harder to make slides [that] actually make sense."
The finance-specific features include citations for tracing data back to source filings and audit charts, as well as administrative controls for sensitive deal materials.
Industry impact
Concerns about AI's impact on junior bankers
The launch of this version of ChatGPT has sparked debates about its potential impact on the future of junior bankers.
When asked if this new version would reduce the need for investment banks to hire junior bankers, Turley framed it as an efficiency boost that maximizes productivity per employee.
He said, "If you study the life of an analyst or of a banker, depending on the industry, they're working 100-hour weeks."