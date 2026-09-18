Apple eases app tracking rules in EU after antitrust probe
What's the story
Apple has agreed to change its App Tracking Transparency (ATT) system, following a multi-year antitrust investigation by Germany's federal competition regulator and other European authorities. The move comes as regulators claimed that the existing system favored Apple over third-party apps. This is because while Apple allows its own apps to access consumer data from its ecosystem without needing a consent screen, third-party developers have to go through this process.
Changes
New agreement allows alternative consent screen
The new agreement with select European competition authorities doesn't remove the requirement to prompt users or when that prompt should be shown.
Instead, it gives app developers whose software is distributed in the EU a chance to show an alternative consent screen.
This new format includes modified formatting, language, and an option to link out to "additional information" about why the app is requesting this permission.
Modifications
Changes to make consent screens less intimidating
Apple's compliance with the new agreements includes over half-a-dozen changes aimed at making these ATT consent screens less intimidating for end users.
These include displaying them as full-page screens instead of pop-ups; removing the word "track;" changing choice buttons to "Allow" and "Reject," instead of "Allow," and "Ask App Not to Track;" changing colors, formatting, and more.
Plus, developers can provide more detailed information through a clickable link explaining how they use this data and why it's being requested.
Restrictions
Changes limited to certain European countries
Apple has said that due to legal requirements, only the alternative version of the system prompt will be available to apps distributed in Germany, France, Italy, Poland, and Romania.
This change is likely to affect how users respond to consent screens. Typically, users respond by asking apps not to track them, which could hurt ad-supported businesses like Meta while boosting Apple's own.
Defense
Apple defends ATT system
Despite the changes, Apple has defended its ATT system, saying these consent screens help protect consumer privacy.
The company also said it will now allow app developers distributing to the EU to re-prompt their EU users one year after the user's previous choice on their ATT consent screen.
However, it's worth noting that Apple's own apps are still exempt from showing these consent screens.