'A violation...': CBFC warns against screening of Umar Khalid documentary
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has raised concerns over the proposed screening of a documentary on jailed activist Umar Khalid at the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-Hyderabad). The board said that showing an uncertified film in public would breach the Cinematograph Act unless a particular exemption was granted. The documentary titled Prisoner No. 626710 is Present was set to be screened by students at IIIT-Hyderabad's KRB Auditorium on Friday evening but has now been called off.
Institute's clarification
IIIT-Hyderabad distanced itself from the proposed screening
As per PTI, IIIT-Hyderabad has distanced itself from the proposed screening, stating that neither the institute nor any of its recognized student bodies had organized or hosted any screening of an uncertified film.
In a statement, the institute said it "categorically clarifies that neither the Institute nor any of its recognized student clubs, cells or organizations has organized or hosted any screening of any film uncertified by the Central Board of Film Certification."
Official communication
CBFC's warning on X
The CBFC, which operates under the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, warned IIIT-Hyderabad about the potential violation of the Cinematograph Act.
The board posted on X, "Public screening of a documentary film that has not yet been certified by the CBFC is a violation of the Cinematograph Act unless a specific exemption has been sought under the Act."
In response, IIIT-Hyderabad said, "Any claim attributing an unauthorised/unrelated activity to the Institute/its recognised student bodies is factually incorrect."
Documentary details
What we know about the documentary
The documentary, Prisoner No. 626710 is Present, focuses on Khalid, a former Jawaharlal Nehru University research scholar who was arrested in September 2020 for his alleged involvement in the northeast Delhi riots conspiracy.
He has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other sections in this case and has been lodged in jail since his arrest.
The film is directed by Lalit Vachani.
Screening details
Proposed screening at NLSIU postponed amid opposition
The proposed screening at IIIT-Hyderabad was reportedly planned to mark Political Prisoners's Day and the death anniversary of revolutionary Jatindra Nath Das.
This comes after a similar documentary screening at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru was postponed following opposition from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).
The student-run Law and Society Committee had organized this event for September 14 to commemorate Political Prisoners's Day and Khalid's six-year incarceration anniversary.