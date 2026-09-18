Saudi Arabia proposes 2-week ceasefire in Yemen war
What's the story
Saudi Arabia has reportedly proposed a two-week ceasefire to the Houthi rebels in Yemen. The proposal, which was conveyed through Oman, calls for a two-week halt to hostilities followed by direct negotiations between Saudi officials and the Houthi leadership. The move comes as the Houthis have expanded their control along Yemen's Red Sea coast and intensified attacks on Saudi targets.
Proposal details
Proposed ceasefire to address humanitarian demands
The ceasefire proposal reportedly seeks to use the pause in fighting to address the Houthis's humanitarian demands. This would pave the way for a broader settlement at the end of the proposed truce.
Oman, which has previously mediated between Riyadh and the Houthis, is responsible for delivering this proposal to Houthi leadership in Sanaa.
US stance
US bolsters Saudi defense amid Yemen escalation
The United States has refused to directly join the fight against Houthis but continues to provide Saudi Arabia with intelligence and targeting assistance.
This decision comes after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper in Jeddah amid escalating tensions.
The US State Department has also approved a potential $24.3 billion sale of 48 F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, pending congressional approval.
Diplomatic efforts
US held talks with Houthi representatives in Oman
The United States has also held previously undisclosed talks with Houthi representatives in Oman.
According to Reuters, US officials met senior members of the Houthi movement at the US Embassy in Muscat over the weekend.
During these meetings, Houthi representatives assured US officials that they had no plans to attack American vessels and were committed to a ceasefire agreement reached in 2025.
Security concerns
Houthis's territorial gains threaten global oil movement
The Houthis's territorial gains along Yemen's Red Sea coast pose a threat to global oil and commercial movement through Bab el-Mandeb.
This is especially concerning for Saudi Arabia as Bab el-Mandeb has become an important alternative route for oil exports amid disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
The Houthis have yet to respond to the ceasefire proposal, with their demands including an end to conflict and humanitarian action.