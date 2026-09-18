Anthropic opens biology lab to explore AI's role in medicine
What's the story
Anthropic, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, has quietly set up a laboratory for physical biology experiments. The facility is located in the San Francisco Bay Area and was confirmed by Eric Kauderer-Abrams, Anthropic's head of life sciences, an interview with Reuters. This development comes as part of the company's broader effort to expand its technology from computer-based research into life sciences.
Research strategy
In-house and external research
Anthropic is pursuing a dual approach in its biological research.
Some of the work is being done in-house, while other experiments are being conducted with external partners.
A company spokesperson clarified that the lab isn't specifically for drug discovery, but medicine and biological research are key areas of interest for Anthropic.
Expansion efforts
Recent developments in life sciences push
Anthropic has been expanding its life sciences operation over the past few months.
The company plans to conduct preclinical research in areas that traditional pharmaceutical companies may find financially unattractive.
As part of this expansion, Anthropic launched Claude Science, acquired biology start-up Coefficient Bio, and added Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan to its board.
Information
Integrating AI with robotics
Anthropic is also looking at ways to integrate its AI system, Claude, with robotic lab systems. This could enable AI to control parts of experimental workflows with minimal human intervention. However, the company is still in the early stages of automating its laboratory processes.
Research balance
Addressing safety concerns
Anthropic's approach combines internal experiments with work done by external organizations.
Kauderer-Abrams stressed that lab work is still critical despite advances in computational biology.
This comes as Anthropic has been vocal about the potential dangers of advanced AI, including the possibility of catastrophic outcomes and scenarios where its systems could be used to support biological weapons development.
Infrastructure development
Infrastructure for AI and scientific equipment interaction
Anthropic is also building infrastructure to enable its AI systems to interact with scientific equipment. This includes the Model Hardware Standard, which was unveiled in August.
The company believes that AI could one day help researchers study hard-to-treat conditions and develop complex biological therapies.
However, it has not revealed any specific diseases it is currently pursuing or a drug candidate emerging from its research.