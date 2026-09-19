'Golmaal 5': Rohit Shetty picked January release for THIS reason

A source told the outlet, "Rohit Shetty has been toying with the idea of bringing Golmaal 5 for many months in January."

"He realized that by January 8, most of the audiences would have consumed the December biggies like King, Avengers: Doomsday, etc. and would be ready to watch his film."

"Secondly, all films of Rohit Shetty have done extraordinary business in Gujarat."