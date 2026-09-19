'Golmaal 5': Rohit Shetty picked January release for THIS reason
What's the story
The much-awaited Golmaal 5 is set to release on January 8, 2027. The announcement was made with a fun motion poster featuring the main cast. Unlike its predecessors Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), and Golmaal Again (2017), which were released during Diwali, this installment will premiere without any major festival holiday. Bollywood Hungama has now revealed that the January 8 date was chosen after careful consideration, with Gujarat being a key factor.
Trade insights
Rohit Shetty has been considering a January release for months
A source told the outlet, "Rohit Shetty has been toying with the idea of bringing Golmaal 5 for many months in January."
"He realized that by January 8, most of the audiences would have consumed the December biggies like King, Avengers: Doomsday, etc. and would be ready to watch his film."
"Secondly, all films of Rohit Shetty have done extraordinary business in Gujarat."
Regional advantage
Makar Sankranti factor also played a role
The source further added, "The state will have a huge holiday of Makar Sankranti on Thursday, January 14. January 15 will also be a holiday of sorts."
"Hence, the makers of Golmaal 5 expect a huge boost in the second week, courtesy of Gujarat."
"Love & War releases a week later, on January 21. With a release on January 8, they'll be able to now enjoy a clean two-week run."
The film stars Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, among others.