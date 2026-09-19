Film body urges Maharashtra government to support 'Gondhal's Oscar campaign

In their letter, IFTDA said, "The Marathi film Gondhal has been officially selected by the Film Federation of India (FFI) as India's official entry for the Oscars."

"This is an extraordinary moment of pride not only for Marathi cinema but for the entire state of Maharashtra and our country."

"Such a recognition is a significant achievement for the filmmakers and the Marathi film industry. However, the journey does not end with the selection."