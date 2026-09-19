Film body urges Maharashtra government to support 'Gondhal's Oscar campaign
What's the story
The Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging him to extend financial and institutional support for the Oscar campaign of Gondhal. The film was recently selected by the Film Federation of India (FFI) as India's official entry for the 99th Academy Awards, scheduled to be held in 2027.
Pride moment
'An extraordinary moment of pride not only for Marathi cinema...'
In their letter, IFTDA said, "The Marathi film Gondhal has been officially selected by the Film Federation of India (FFI) as India's official entry for the Oscars."
"This is an extraordinary moment of pride not only for Marathi cinema but for the entire state of Maharashtra and our country."
"Such a recognition is a significant achievement for the filmmakers and the Marathi film industry. However, the journey does not end with the selection."
Financial concerns
'We have often witnessed regional and small-budget films...'
IFTDA further said, "The Oscar campaign involves an extensive process of international publicity, promotions, screenings, networking, meetings, and other PR activities, all of which require substantial financial resources."
"We have often witnessed regional and small-budget films achieve remarkable recognition...but subsequently face limitations because of lack of adequate funds to carry their campaign forward on the global stage."
"Therefore, we humbly appeal to the Government of Maharashtra to step forward and extend comprehensive financial and institutional support."
Oscar campaign
Director revealed they have already hired a PR team
Gondhal director Santosh Davakhar recently revealed that the team had already hired an international public relations and social media agency for the film's Oscars campaign.
However, IFTDA has now requested in their letter, "The Government could take the responsibility of supporting the expenses involved in international publicity, screenings, PR, travel, networking, and other essential campaign activities, thereby ensuring that the filmmakers do not have to compromise on their efforts merely because of financial constraints."
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Gondhal'
Set in rural Maharashtra, Gondhal takes place over a single night during the traditional Gondhal ritual, drawing on its rich folk-performance heritage.
The film follows Suman, a young woman trapped in an oppressive marriage, as she seeks a psychological escape through the ritual and the events surrounding it.
The movie stars Kishor Kadam, Ishita Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni, Nishad Bhoir, and Anuj Prabhu in lead roles.