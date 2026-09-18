'Gondhal' director 'really proud' as film becomes India's Oscars entry
What's the story
Santosh Davakhar, the director of the Marathi film Gondhal, has expressed his joy after it was chosen as India's official entry for the Oscars this year. He called it a "really proud feeling" and credited his entire team and family for their support. "It feels like I am going to the Olympics," he told HT City.
International vision
Inspired by international film festivals
Davakhar revealed that the idea for Gondhal was inspired by his experiences at international film festivals, especially Cannes.
He wanted to create a film that could compete on that level and change the perception of Indian cinema as being centered around poverty and casteism.
"I personally feel I should represent our country's rich heritage and culture. That's why I decided to make Gondhal," he said.
Character development
His personal struggles reflected in characters
Davakhar's own journey from being a child laborer to becoming a filmmaker has also helped him create his characters.
He believes that experiencing struggles allows directors to understand their characters better.
"Aisa hai, director ko har struggle se jaana chahiye, aisa mera maana hai. Tabhi aap character ko samajh paate ho," he said.
"Yes, I have gone through a lot of struggle. It reflects in every character I designed."
Film release
'Gondhal' releasing in Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada
Davakhar is excited about the upcoming release of Gondhal, which will be available in Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.
He emphasized that the film is not suitable for OTT or mobile viewing. "Jitnon ne bhi dekhi, kaha OTT pe mat dekho, theaters mein dekho," he said.
The 117-minute film revolves around themes of desire and deception and features a traditional midnight ritual called Gondhal.
Originally, it had hit theaters in November 2025.
Regional cinema
Big win for regional cinema, says Davakhar
Davakhar also sees his movie's selection as India's official entry for the Oscars as a significant moment for Marathi cinema.
"It's a big win for regional cinema. A Marathi film, after 11 years, is going for the Oscars," he said.
Gondhal has already received acclaim on the festival circuit, with Davakhar winning the Silver Peacock for Best Director at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).