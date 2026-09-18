Marathi film 'Gondhal' is India's entry for Oscars 2027

Set against the backdrop of Maharashtra's Gondhal ritual and folk-performance form, Gondhal tells the story of Suman, a married woman whose life takes an unexpected turn as relationships, desire, and duplicity clash with each other.

The film stars Kishor Kadam, Ishita Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni, Nishad Bhoir, and Anuj Prabhu, among others. It reportedly bagged awards at the Bengaluru International Film Festival and Pune International Film Festival.