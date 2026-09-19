IIT Bombay booked after student's suicide following mobile phone reprimand

The deceased student's parents have reached the campus demanding justice.

They said, "We need justification for our son's death. He was our only child... Until we get an explanation for his death, we will not leave the main gate."

They are demanding the arrest of IIT-Bombay director Shireesh Kedare and Dean of Student Affairs Satyanarayan Dulla.

The parents have also decided not to take their son's body home until their demands are met.