IIT Bombay booked after student's suicide following mobile phone reprimand
What's the story
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for abetment of suicide. The case was registered on Saturday after a student allegedly died by suicide hours after being reprimanded for using a mobile phone during an examination. The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the institute under Section 108 (abetment of suicide).
Parents' plea
We need justification for our son's death, say parents
The deceased student's parents have reached the campus demanding justice.
They said, "We need justification for our son's death. He was our only child... Until we get an explanation for his death, we will not leave the main gate."
They are demanding the arrest of IIT-Bombay director Shireesh Kedare and Dean of Student Affairs Satyanarayan Dulla.
The parents have also decided not to take their son's body home until their demands are met.
Incident details
Student threatened with disciplinary action, classmates allege
The second-year student was found dead in his hostel room on Friday evening.
Classmates said he was caught looking at another student's answer sheet during an exam and asked to leave the hall.
They also alleged he was threatened with disciplinary action, including suspension.
However, IIT-Bombay refuted these claims, saying no disciplinary action was initiated against the student.
Investigation ongoing
IIT-Bombay refutes claims, extends support
The institute said the student was found uploading the question paper on ChatGPT during the examination.
They added that the matter was discussed with him by his instructor and head of department, who assured him it wouldn't affect his career.
IIT-Bombay expressed deep sadness over the loss and extended support to those affected.
The authorities are investigating circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.
Protest and response
Over 100 students protest outside main gate demanding justice
On Saturday morning, over 100 students protested outside the main gate demanding justice from the administration.
The student was an international skating and badminton player who moved to Nagpur for JEE preparation after studying in Yavatmal till class 10.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Dattatray Nalawade said that while some protesters had dispersed, others remained as talks continued with them.