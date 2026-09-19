'Golmaal 5' to hit screens on January 8, 2027
What's the story
The much-loved Golmaal franchise is set to return with its fifth installment, Golmaal 5, on January 8, 2027. The announcement was made by the makers with the tagline: "New year. New madness. Same Golmaal!" Director Rohit Shetty is back at the helm for this beloved comedy caper.
Cast details
Meet the cast of 'Golmaal 5'
The fifth installment will see the return of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, and Shreyas Talpade.
Sharman Joshi is also returning to the franchise after a long hiatus since Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006).
The film has also added a new member to its cast: Akshay Kumar.
Production progress
Priyamani to play negative character in film?
The production for Golmaal 5 began in 2026 after years of speculation about the franchise's return.
Priyamani has also been roped in for the film and will play a negative character, reported Variety India.
The franchise, which started with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited in 2006, has been a staple of Bollywood comedy with its unique blend of humor and chaos.
Other movies in the series include Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, and Golmaal Again.