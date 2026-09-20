Kasthuri Raja's 'Habeebi' to stream on SonyLIV from September 25

Apart from Raja, the project also stars Arulkumar and Anusreya Rajan.

The music for Habeebi has been composed by Sam CS, with lyrics penned by Yugabharathi, Karthik Netha, and Mashook Rahman.

The cinematography is handled by Mahesh Muthuswami, while editing is done by Mathi VS.

The art direction is led by Appunni Sajan.