Kasthuri Raja's 'Habeebi' to stream on SonyLIV from September 25
What's the story
The drama film Habeebi, featuring actor-director Kasthuri Raja in the lead role, is set to premiere on SonyLIV on September 25. The film, which was released in theaters on June 12, is directed by Meera Kathiravan and written by VS Mohamed Ameen. It tells the story of a couple from a Muslim household and also stars Malavika Manoj and Dhanashree Sudhakaran.
Production details
Cast and crew of the film
Apart from Raja, the project also stars Arulkumar and Anusreya Rajan.
The music for Habeebi has been composed by Sam CS, with lyrics penned by Yugabharathi, Karthik Netha, and Mashook Rahman.
The cinematography is handled by Mahesh Muthuswami, while editing is done by Mathi VS.
The art direction is led by Appunni Sajan.
Production houses
More about the makers
The film is produced by three production houses: Romeo Pictures, Nesam Entertainment, and GKS Bros Production.
Days after the release, superstar Dhanush took to X to praise the film and his father Raja's performance.
He wrote, "I feel proud thinking of my father, who must have fully immersed himself and lived as the character Yusuf in an entirely new world he had never known before."