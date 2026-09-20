'Bigg Boss' winner Gautam Gulati joins 'Rise & Fall 2'

Gulati, who made his acting debut with the 2008 TV show Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, is no stranger to reality shows.

Apart from winning Bigg Boss 8, he has also been a gang leader on MTV Roadies.

In his announcement video for Rise & Fall, he added: "Basement ho ya penthouse, kisi bhi jagha ko Gautam city banane mein zyaada time nahi lagta."

"Gautam City" refers to a memorable task on Bigg Boss 8 where Gulati acted as a dictator.