'Bigg Boss' winner Gautam Gulati joins 'Rise & Fall 2'
What's the story
Gautam Gulati, the winner of Bigg Boss 8, is set to join the second season of Prime Video's reality show Rise & Fall. The announcement was made on Sunday by the makers. In an announcement video, Gulati said, "Jaise sher kabhi shikhar karna nahi bhulta usi tarah ruler rule karna nahi bhulta." "Aur uss ruler ki gaddi se phisal gaye toh ab mujhe girne se hurt nahi hota kyuki girke uthne ki aadat Zara purani hai."
Career progression
Gulati's previous stints on reality shows
Gulati, who made his acting debut with the 2008 TV show Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, is no stranger to reality shows.
Apart from winning Bigg Boss 8, he has also been a gang leader on MTV Roadies.
In his announcement video for Rise & Fall, he added: "Basement ho ya penthouse, kisi bhi jagha ko Gautam city banane mein zyaada time nahi lagta."
"Gautam City" refers to a memorable task on Bigg Boss 8 where Gulati acted as a dictator.
Show details
Other contestants of 'Rise & Fall' S02
Gulati will be joining a star-studded lineup in Rise & Fall S02.
The show also features Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Karan Patel, Swara Bhasker, Shehzad Poonawalla, Sara Gurpal, and Kajal Raghwani.
It is set to premiere on September 26 and will be available for free on Prime Video.
Virender Sehwag has replaced Ashneer Grover as the host for this season.