Asian Games 2026, table tennis: Indian women's team stuns Singapore
What's the story
The Indian women's table tennis team kicked off its 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games campaign on a high note. The team staged an epic comeback to defeat Singapore in its Group F match on Sunday. India, trailing 1-2 at one stage, were a match away from a loss. However, Sreeja Akula and Yashaswini Ghorpade fought hard to clinch the fixture for India.
Match details
Here's how the tie panned out
India's clash against Singapore started with Ghorpade, who beat Jian Zeng 3-1 in the singles tie. Akula then lost to Loy Ming, which leveled the score at 1-1.
In the next match, Diya Chitale lost 1-3 to Tan Zhao, putting Singapore in front (2-1).
However, Akula returned to face Zeng in a must-win match and leveled the score at 2-2.
In a nail-biting finale, Ghorpade defeated Ming 3-2, sealing the tie for India.
Decisive clash
India likely to reach knockouts
The Indian women's table tennis contingent had a perfect Day 1, defeating Indonesia 3-0 earlier in the day. India now lead the Group F standings with 4 points.
This victory keeps India's hopes alive for a historic gold medal in table tennis at the ongoing Asian Games.
India, who have virtually sealed their Round-of-16 spot, will next play Pakistan on September 21.
Information
What happened at last Asian Games?
At the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, the Indian women's table tennis team was knocked out in the Round of 16, suffering a 2-3 defeat to Thailand.