Asian Games 2026, table tennis: Indian women's team stuns Singapore

India's clash against Singapore started with Ghorpade, who beat Jian Zeng 3-1 in the singles tie. Akula then lost to Loy Ming, which leveled the score at 1-1.

In the next match, Diya Chitale lost 1-3 to Tan Zhao, putting Singapore in front (2-1).

However, Akula returned to face Zeng in a must-win match and leveled the score at 2-2.

In a nail-biting finale, Ghorpade defeated Ming 3-2, sealing the tie for India.