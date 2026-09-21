Rajkummar Rao, Pratibha Ranta to lead Karan Johar's 'Vishkanya'
What's the story
Dharma Productions, led by Karan Johar, is reportedly venturing into the fantasy horror genre with a new project titled Vishkanya. The film will star Rajkummar Rao and Pratibha Ranta in lead roles, reported Bollywood Hungama. The project is said to be an ambitious blend of fantasy and horror elements, set in a mythical universe.
Plot details
'Vishkanya' to explore uncharted territory in Hindi cinema
While specific plot details are under wraps, insiders suggest that Vishkanya will explore a mythical universe not seen in recent Hindi cinema.
Sonal Joshi, who made her directorial debut with Sukhee in 2023, will helm the movie.
She has previously worked with directors like Vijay Krishna Acharya on Dhoom 3, and Imtiaz Ali on Tamasha and Jab Harry Met Sejal.
The film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year.
Career highlights
Ranta's 2nd project with Dharma Productions
Ranta, who made her Bollywood debut with Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, will play the titular role.
This is her second collaboration with Dharma Productions after Accused, a psychological thriller co-starring Konkona Sen Sharma.
Meanwhile, Rao has also previously worked with Dharma on Sharan Sharma's Mr. & Mrs. Mahi (2024).
Future releases
Other upcoming films from Dharma Productions
Dharma Productions has an exciting lineup of films for 2027-28.
The slate includes Kartik Aaryan's Naagzilla, Raj Mehta's Lag Ja Gale with Tiger Shroff, Lakshya, and Janhvi Kapoor, and Prosit Roy's untitled psychological romance featuring Lakshya and Vedika Pinto.
The studio also recently announced a massive spy thriller based on R.N. Kao, the founder of R&AW, India's foreign intelligence agency.