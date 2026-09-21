Rajkummar Rao, Pratibha Ranta to lead Karan Johar's 'Vishkanya'

While specific plot details are under wraps, insiders suggest that Vishkanya will explore a mythical universe not seen in recent Hindi cinema.

Sonal Joshi, who made her directorial debut with Sukhee in 2023, will helm the movie.

She has previously worked with directors like Vijay Krishna Acharya on Dhoom 3, and Imtiaz Ali on Tamasha and Jab Harry Met Sejal.

The film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year.