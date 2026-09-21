Jos Buttler has clocked these numbers in home ODIs
What's the story
After a clean sweep in the T20I series, England will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series. The first match is scheduled for Tuesday, September 22, at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. England dominated the T20I series with a 3-0 victory and will look to carry that momentum into the ODI format. Having clocked two 60-plus scores in the T20I leg, Jos Buttler would be high on confidence. On this note, let's dissect his stats in home ODIs.
Stats
Third-most ODI runs in England
Across 92 ODI matches in England, Buttler has racked up 2,592 runs at a fine average of 43.2.
He owns five fifties and 16 half-centuries in this regard.
Joe Root (4,030) and Eoin Morgan (4,067) are the only ones with more ODI runs on England soil than Buttler.
The wicketkeeper-batter has clocked 74 ODI sixes in England.
Information
Highest strike rate in this regard
Buttler's strike rate of 118.19 in England is the highest for any batter with at least 2,000 ODI runs in a nation. Brendon McCullum (111.27 in New Zealand) is the only batter with a 110-plus SR in this regard.
Career
Here are his ODI stats
Earlier this year, Buttler became the second player to complete 200 matches for England in ODI cricket.
The dasher will enter the upcoming series with a tally of 5,578 runs across 202 games at an average of 39.
Buttler has managed 11 tons and 29 ODI fifties, with his best score being a stunning 162*.
His strike rate of 115.43 is the second-highest among batters with at least 5,000 runs in the format.