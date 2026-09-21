Jos Buttler has clocked these numbers in home ODIs 

Across 92 ODI matches in England, Buttler has racked up 2,592 runs at a fine average of 43.2.

He owns five fifties and 16 half-centuries in this regard.

Joe Root (4,030) and Eoin Morgan (4,067) are the only ones with more ODI runs on England soil than Buttler.

The wicketkeeper-batter has clocked 74 ODI sixes in England.