Jos Buttler becomes second England player with 200 ODI caps
What's the story
Jos Buttler has become the second player to complete 200 matches for England in ODI cricket. The series opener against India at Edgbaston marked his milestone. Buttler's journey in ODIs began in February 2012 when he made his debut against Pakistan in Dubai. Since then, the wicketkeeper-batter has been a key player for the team through three World Cup cycles, revolutionizing white-ball cricket with his unique batting style and aggressive approach. Here are his stats in the format.
Game changer
Revolutionizing ODI cricket
Buttler's arrival marked a shift in England's ODI strategy.
His explosive batting has made him one of the fastest scorers in ODI history.
He holds the record for England's fastest ODI century, off just 46 balls against Pakistan in 2015.
Overall, he has three ODI tons in 50 or fewer balls. No other Englishman has even one such score.
Meanwhile, former skipper Eoin Morgan (225) is the only other player with 200 or more ODI appearances for the Brits.
Iconic achievement
World Cup glory and captaincy challenges
Buttler's most iconic moment came in July 2019 when he ran out Martin Guptill to help England win their first-ever men's 50-over World Cup at Lord's.
He had also scored a half-century in that final match.
Three years later, Buttler was handed the captaincy after Eoin Morgan's retirement and led England to victory in the T20 World Cup in Australia, beating Pakistan in the final at MCG.
However, he stepped down from the position following a disastrous 2025 Champions Trophy campaign.
Stats
Third-most runs for England
Buttler will enter his 200th ODI with a tally of 5,515 runs across 171 innings at an average of 39.11, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Joe Root (7,466) and Eoin Morgan (6,957) are the only ones ahead in terms of ODI runs for the Brits.
Buttler has managed 11 tons and 29 ODI fifties, with his best score being a stunning 162*.
Records
Buttler owns these ODI records
Buttler's strike rate of 115.2 is the second-highest among batters with at least 5,000 runs in the format.
He is only behind Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (117).
Buttler is also the only player with a 36-plus average and 110-plus strike rate in ODIs (Minimum: 2,500 runs).
His tally of 184 ODI sixes is only second to India's Rohit Sharma (363) among active players.
The England star owns the most ODI tons while batting at five or lower (8).