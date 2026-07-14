Jos Buttler becomes second England player with 200 ODI caps

Buttler's arrival marked a shift in England's ODI strategy.

His explosive batting has made him one of the fastest scorers in ODI history.

He holds the record for England's fastest ODI century, off just 46 balls against Pakistan in 2015.

Overall, he has three ODI tons in 50 or fewer balls. No other Englishman has even one such score.

Meanwhile, former skipper Eoin Morgan (225) is the only other player with 200 or more ODI appearances for the Brits.