Apple announces its first-ever live music venue in London
What's the story
Apple is all set to open its first-ever live music venue, the Apple Music Hall, in the UK. The 600-capacity space will host concerts, recording sessions, and video shoots. Located beneath Apple's European headquarters at London's iconic Battersea Power Station, the venue will open on September 28. The opening show details are yet to be revealed.
Venue design
Venue part of Apple's commitment to music
Oliver Schusser, Apple's VP of Apple Music and International Content, said the new venue is part of their long-standing commitment to music.
He said, "Today, with the opening of Apple Music Hall, we are once again taking an unprecedented step further in our commitment to artists and fans by supporting live music in ways only Apple can do."
Venue features
Features of Apple Music Hall
The Apple Music Hall is designed to bridge the gap between intimacy and production value.
It features seating arrangements that bring audiences closer to performers while offering artists a 38-foot-wide stage that can be customized according to their requirements.
The venue also has a 48-speaker spatial sound system, hardwired for 16 or more broadcast cameras, and two dedicated recording/mixing studios behind the stage.
Creative space
Venue to host Apple Music's radio stations
Along with the performance space, Apple Music Hall will also host new studios for Apple Music's radio stations.
The company has announced that all its London-based hosts and shows will now broadcast from this facility.
Zane Lowe, Apple Music's global creative director, said "Great music and memories will be made at Apple Music Hall."
Historical significance
Apple's return to London's music scene
Apple Music Hall marks the tech giant's return to London's music scene after a nine-year hiatus.
The company previously hosted the iTunes Music Festival in London for a decade before it was canceled in 2017.
The venue's location, Battersea Power Station, also has musical roots as it featured on Pink Floyd's Animals album cover.