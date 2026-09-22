Colin Ingram announces retirement from professional cricket at 41
What's the story
Former South African cricketer Colin Ingram has announced his retirement from professional cricket. The 41-year-old bowed out nearly 13 years after his last international appearance. In a limited international career, Ingram represented the Proteas in 40 white-ball games. Ingram took to social media to share the news, stating that he is not "completely leaving the game." Instead, he plans to start a new chapter in his career as a coach.
Coaching journey
Ingram to take up coaching role at Glamorgan
Ingram, who had a stellar 11-year career with Glamorgan in Wales, will now be transitioning into a coaching role within the club.
"My art is complete but I hope to influence the game positively and inspire players to be the best they can while enjoying their journeys," he said in his retirement post.
The 41-year-old scored 628 runs at an average of 31.40 with two centuries in 12 matches this season, according to Cricbuzz.
Numbers
A look at his domestic career
Ingram had a stellar First-Class career, scoring 10,683 runs from 159 games at an average of 41.89. He started his journey as a Free State rookie in 2004.
Ingram also played 208 List A matches, scoring 8,527 runs at 48.17. His T20 tally includes 9,017 runs with 4 tons.
The former SA batter played 15 IPL matches for Delhi Capitals (DC) and made his mark in other T20 leagues like the T20 Blast, PSL, and the BBL, among others.
Career
Competition kept Ingram out of SA team
Ingram made a strong start to his international career, scoring a century on his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in 2010.
However, he struggled with consistency over the next three years due to stiff competition for top-order slots.
He struck 843 ODI runs at 32.42 with three tons and as many half-centuries.
"While it's the right time for me to step away from playing, I'm excited to continue contributing," Ingram said after announcing his retirement.