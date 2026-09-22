Colin Ingram announces retirement from professional cricket at 41

Ingram, who had a stellar 11-year career with Glamorgan in Wales, will now be transitioning into a coaching role within the club.

"My art is complete but I hope to influence the game positively and inspire players to be the best they can while enjoying their journeys," he said in his retirement post.

The 41-year-old scored 628 runs at an average of 31.40 with two centuries in 12 matches this season, according to Cricbuzz.