Mahua Moitra moves Calcutta HC over egg-throwing incident
What's the story
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has approached the Calcutta High Court, accusing the police of failing to act during an egg-throwing incident in her Krishnanagar constituency. The alleged incident took place on September 16 at Tehatta in Nadia district, when she alleged that seven to 10 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers threw eggs at her vehicle and waved black flags. Despite a court order for security during her visits, Moitra claims she was not adequately protected.
Legal proceedings
Petition filed through lawyer
Moitra's petition, filed through her lawyer Arka Nag, states that the police failed to ensure her security as per an earlier interim order of the Calcutta High Court.
The court had directed the deployment of two security personnel for Moitra till September-end during her constituency visits.
At present, the court has stated that the matter will be heard as per the serial list, with no immediate action taken on Moitra's plea yet.
Allegations
Allegations of humiliation by political opponents
Moitra has alleged that after the change in government in West Bengal, she has been subjected to egg pelting and humiliation by political opponents during her constituency visits.
She had alleged on September 16 that seven to 10 BJP workers threw eggs at her during a party program.
The MP had gone live on social media during the incident, questioning how eggs could be thrown at her despite police presence.
Security concerns
Court's interim order for security
The petition is based on Moitra's allegation that police did not act despite a court order regarding her security, after she was targeted with black flags and egg pelting during her constituency visit.
The Calcutta High Court had earlier ordered the police to provide two security personnel to the MP till the end of September whenever she visits her constituency.