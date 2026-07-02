Did Shraddha Kapoor hike her fees to ₹15cr for 'Eetha'?

Title clarification

Anant V Joshi opened up on the controversy

Anant V Joshi, a cast member of Eetha, spoke to Zoom about the title controversy. He said that the decision not to name the film after Narayangaonkar was made to avoid future complications. He added that it would be beneficial for the movie if Narayangaonkar's family was comfortable with using her real name, as it would make the film sound more credible. The film also stars Randeep Hooda and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub and releases on August 28.