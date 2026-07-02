Did Shraddha Kapoor hike her fees to ₹15cr for 'Eetha'?
What's the story
Shraddha Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Eetha next month, has reportedly increased her fee to ₹15 crore for the project. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar and based on the life of renowned Tamasha artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar, will mark Kapoor's return to the big screen after Stree 2. As per industry reports, she used to charge somewhere between ₹5-7cr for movies like Stree 2 and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.
Fee increase
Producer Dinesh Vijan believes biopic will elevate Kapoor's career
According to a report by Free Press Journal, Kapoor has increased her fee for Eetha to ₹15 crore. Producer Dinesh Vijan, who has previously worked with her on Stree and Stree 2, reportedly believes that the film will be a game-changer for Kapoor's career. Interestingly, Kapoor is further hiking her remuneration to ₹20cr for her next, a biopic on BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, where she plays Grover's wife, Madhuri Jain Grover.
Title dispute
Meanwhile, 'Eetha' is facing title controversy
Meanwhile, Eetha has been embroiled in a controversy after the Nationalist Congress Party's Film and Cultural Department objected to its title. The party believes that Eetha doesn't do justice to Narayangaonkar's legacy and questioned why it wasn't titled Vitha or Vithabai. The demand was supported by Narayangaonkar's sons, Kailash and Rajesh, and grandson Mohit.
Title clarification
Anant V Joshi opened up on the controversy
Anant V Joshi, a cast member of Eetha, spoke to Zoom about the title controversy. He said that the decision not to name the film after Narayangaonkar was made to avoid future complications. He added that it would be beneficial for the movie if Narayangaonkar's family was comfortable with using her real name, as it would make the film sound more credible. The film also stars Randeep Hooda and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub and releases on August 28.