Shraddha to play Aamir's wife in Ashneer Grover's biopic?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor (39) is reportedly set to play the role of Madhuri Jain Grover, the wife of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, in his upcoming biopic. The film will star Aamir Khan (61) as Grover and has been in development under writer-director Rahul Mody for three years. According to Mid-Day, Kapoor has been associated with this project since its inception.
Role details
Kapoor is well aware of the screenplay
An insider revealed to Mid-Day that it was decided early on that Kapoor would play the female lead in the upcoming biopic. "She has seen the screenplay developed from up close." The report also mentioned that Mody, who previously worked on Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), has been working on the screenplay for three years.
Film details
The biopic will focus on the controversies surrounding Grover
The film will reportedly delve into allegations against Grover over the misuse of company funds. A source recently told Bollywood Hungama, "Aamir has read it and loved it; he is doing this film." Kapoor's role as Jain Grover, the Head of Controls at BharatPe until her termination in 2022, is expected to be a significant part of this narrative.
Career trajectory
On Kapoor's work front
Kapoor was last seen in the 2024 horror comedy Stree 2, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Abhishek Banerjee, among others. She is currently working on Laxman Utekar's upcoming biopic Eetha. Spanning five decades from the 1940s to the 1990s, Eetha will explore the story of Pandharpur-born Tamasha artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. She will also star in the much-anticipated fantasy film Naagin.