Shraddha to play Aamir's wife in Ashneer Grover's biopic?

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor (39) is reportedly set to play the role of Madhuri Jain Grover, the wife of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover , in his upcoming biopic. The film will star Aamir Khan (61) as Grover and has been in development under writer-director Rahul Mody for three years. According to Mid-Day, Kapoor has been associated with this project since its inception.

Role details Kapoor is well aware of the screenplay An insider revealed to Mid-Day that it was decided early on that Kapoor would play the female lead in the upcoming biopic. "She has seen the screenplay developed from up close." The report also mentioned that Mody, who previously worked on Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), has been working on the screenplay for three years.

Film details The biopic will focus on the controversies surrounding Grover The film will reportedly delve into allegations against Grover over the misuse of company funds. A source recently told Bollywood Hungama, "Aamir has read it and loved it; he is doing this film." Kapoor's role as Jain Grover, the Head of Controls at BharatPe until her termination in 2022, is expected to be a significant part of this narrative.

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