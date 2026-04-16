Aamir Khan's next to be Ashneer Grover's biopic?

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is reportedly set to star in a biopic on the life of Ashneer Grover , the former co-founder and managing director of BharatPe . There's already a book based on Grover's life, called Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups. The film might be based on this autobiography. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Khan has already given his nod for the project.

Production insights More about the film The report revealed that the film is currently in its pre-production stage. The project will be directed and produced by Rahul Mody, who has previously worked on films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama (1 & 2), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The source said, "Aamir has read it and loved it; he is doing this film."

Casting insights Grover had earlier revealed his choices for lead actor Grover himself had confirmed on social media that a movie is in the works based on his book back in 2024. He had said, "While I have even more intense stories (stranger than fiction) for Doglapan 2.0, we are busy working on the MOVIE for now." In various interviews, when asked about his casting preferences for the biopic, he had said he would love to see either the Khans or Akshay Kumar.

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