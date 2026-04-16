Aamir Khan's next to be Ashneer Grover's biopic?
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is reportedly set to star in a biopic on the life of Ashneer Grover, the former co-founder and managing director of BharatPe. There's already a book based on Grover's life, called Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups. The film might be based on this autobiography. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Khan has already given his nod for the project.
Production insights
More about the film
The report revealed that the film is currently in its pre-production stage. The project will be directed and produced by Rahul Mody, who has previously worked on films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama (1 & 2), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The source said, "Aamir has read it and loved it; he is doing this film."
Casting insights
Grover had earlier revealed his choices for lead actor
Grover himself had confirmed on social media that a movie is in the works based on his book back in 2024. He had said, "While I have even more intense stories (stranger than fiction) for Doglapan 2.0, we are busy working on the MOVIE for now." In various interviews, when asked about his casting preferences for the biopic, he had said he would love to see either the Khans or Akshay Kumar.
Career highlights
Who is Ashneer Grover?
Grover is best known as the co-founder, CEO, and managing director of BharatPe, a popular digital payments platform. He rose to fame as a no-nonsense investor on the TV show Shark Tank India, where his blunt comments often went viral. His entrepreneurial success, outspoken personality, and business controversies have kept him in the limelight.