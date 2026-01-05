'Naagin': Shraddha to begin shooting fantasy drama in April

Kapoor has been extensively preparing for her role in Eetha, where she plays legendary Tamasha and Lavani performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar. The role has required months of physical training. A production source told Mid-day, "Shraddha has been deeply invested in Eetha. The role is physically grueling and emotionally intense, but she is keen to finish the film within the schedule."

Film development

'Naagin' production preparations and casting details

Meanwhile, preparations for Naagin have been going on for a while. The source shared, "Naagin has been in development for a long time, and the team wanted to get everything right, from the VFX design to the casting." With Kapoor confirmed as the lead, the rest of the cast is also said to be finalized. Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in Stree 2 (2024) and will return for Stree 3.