'Naagin': Shraddha to begin shooting fantasy drama in April
What's the story
Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is currently busy with the final leg of her physically demanding biopic Eetha, directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is set to wrap up by March-end, after which she will reportedly start shooting for the much-anticipated fantasy film Naagin in April. Despite a brief delay in Eetha's shooting schedule due to Kapoor's injury during a dance sequence, sources close to the production say they are confident of wrapping up on time
Career transition
Kapoor's dedication to 'Eetha' and 'Naagin'
Kapoor has been extensively preparing for her role in Eetha, where she plays legendary Tamasha and Lavani performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar. The role has required months of physical training. A production source told Mid-day, "Shraddha has been deeply invested in Eetha. The role is physically grueling and emotionally intense, but she is keen to finish the film within the schedule."
Film development
'Naagin' production preparations and casting details
Meanwhile, preparations for Naagin have been going on for a while. The source shared, "Naagin has been in development for a long time, and the team wanted to get everything right, from the VFX design to the casting." With Kapoor confirmed as the lead, the rest of the cast is also said to be finalized. Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in Stree 2 (2024) and will return for Stree 3.