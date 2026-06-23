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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Eetha' teaser out: Shraddha Kapoor transforms into legendary 'lavani' performer
'Eetha' teaser out: Shraddha Kapoor transforms into legendary 'lavani' performer

'Eetha' teaser out: Shraddha Kapoor transforms into legendary 'lavani' performer

By Shreya Mukherjee
Jun 23, 2026
03:35 pm
What's the story

The much-awaited teaser of Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Eetha was unveiled on Tuesday. The actor plays the role of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a legendary tamasha and lavani artist. Directed by Laxman Utekar, who previously directed the blockbuster Chhaava, the film is set to release on August 28.

Teaser highlights

Watch the teaser here

The teaser opens with lavani artists performing on stage, but they are interrupted by an angry crowd demanding Eetha's presence. The audience then sees Eetha backstage, nine months pregnant and still preparing for her performance. Despite being in labor, she refuses to skip the show as she wants to set a precedent. The teaser ends with a voiceover calling her a "toofan," emphasizing her strength and determination.

Film details

Narayangaonkar was Maharashtra's celebrated folk artist

Eetha follows the life of Narayangaonkar, a celebrated Marathi performer who rose from humble beginnings to become one of Maharashtra's most revered folk theater artists. The film also stars Randeep Hooda and Anant Joshi in key roles. It is co-produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

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Past success

'Eetha' marks Kapoor's latest collaboration with Maddock Films

This is hardly Kapoor's first collaboration with Maddock Films. She was last seen in their 2024 film Stree 2, which was a massive success at the box office, earning over ₹880 crore. Her role in the hit franchise Stree also marks another successful association with the production house.

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