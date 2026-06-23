'Eetha' teaser out: Shraddha Kapoor transforms into legendary 'lavani' performer

Teaser highlights

Watch the teaser here

The teaser opens with lavani artists performing on stage, but they are interrupted by an angry crowd demanding Eetha's presence. The audience then sees Eetha backstage, nine months pregnant and still preparing for her performance. Despite being in labor, she refuses to skip the show as she wants to set a precedent. The teaser ends with a voiceover calling her a "toofan," emphasizing her strength and determination.