Joe Root breaks this ODI record of Eoin Morgan: Stats
What's the story
Batting stalwart Joe Root has become the highest run-scorer in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) played in England. The remarkable achievement came with his 38th run in the opening ODI match against Sri Lanka at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on September 22. Root displaced former England skipper Eoin Morgan on this elite list. Here we look at the former's record and stats.
Stats
100 ODIs in England
This match also marks Root's 100th ODI appearance on English soil, as per Cricinfo.
He became the second batter to complete a century of matches in the nation after Morgan (124).
Meanwhile, the latter bowed out with 4,067 ODI runs in England.
Root has surpassed his tally in just 94 innings. No other batter even has 2,800 runs in the country.
Information
Root only behind Rohit Sharma
Root's average of 52-plus in England is the second-most for any batter with at least 1,500 runs in the country. India's Rohit Sharma tops this list with an average of 64.12. The Englishman has also tallied the most ODI tons in England (10). He also owns 23 fifties.
Career
Most runs for England in ODIs
Coming to Root's overall stats in ODIs, he has raced past 7,850 runs from 193 matches at an average of 51-plus.
This tally includes 20 tons and 48 fifties. No other England batter has touched the 7,000-run mark in the format.
Across 33 ODIs against Sri Lanka, Root has scored over 1,450 runs at an impressive average of 65-plus (3 centuries and 11 fifties).