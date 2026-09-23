Joe Root becomes second-fastest to 23,000 international runs: Key stats 

Coming to Root's overall stats in ODIs, he has raced to 7,870 runs from 193 matches at an average of 51.10.

This tally includes 20 tons and 48 fifties. No other England batter has touched the 7,000-run mark in the format.

In Tests, he has scored a whopping 14,278 runs from 169 matches at an average of 50.45. (41 hundreds and 69 fifties).

With 15,921 runs, only Tendulkar is ahead of him in terms of Test runs.

Having played his last T20I in 2019, Root has scored 893 runs across 32 games in the format at 35.72 (50s: 5).