BJP, Mamata react to report on 'dissent' within ECI  

Patra pointed out that of the 20 Assembly seats with maximum voter deletions, the BJP lost over half.

"The edifice is because of deletion of voters from voter list the BJP won in Bengal. The most number of votes were slashed in 20 Assembly seats. In which 13 seats TMC won and 6 seats were won by BJP. If we win by vote chori, then how did we lose more than half of the seats?" he said.