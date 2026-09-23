'Batman 2': Robert Pattinson teases 'different take' on the franchise
What's the story
Robert Pattinson, who will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in The Batman: Part II, has teased the upcoming film's "ambitious" nature. In a recent interview with Collider, he described it as a "different take" on the franchise and a "real left turn from the first one." The sequel is set to release on February 18, 2028.
Sequel details
'It's a real left turn from the first one'
Pattinson said, "It's so ambitious. I mean, I sort of said the other day on something that the first one was a different take on a Batman movie, and this one is another."
"It's a real left turn from the first one, but somehow it keeps elements of the kind of feel of it."
"But it just feels really ambitious, and I'm excited to see how it turns out."
Film information
Meet new cast members of 'The Batman: Part II'
The Batman: Part II will see Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan join Pattinson.
They will be supported by Charles Dance, Sebastian Koch, and Brian Tyree Henry.
It was earlier reported that director Matt Reeves finished the sequel's script in June 2025, although it was announced back in 2022, a month after the first film's release.
Despite the long gap between releases, DC Studios co-chief James Gunn previously defended the delay by saying it's "fairly common" for big-budget films.