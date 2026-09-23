'The Paradise' is Nani's biggest opener even before release 

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala believes The Paradise has the potential to open in the ₹50-60 crore worldwide gross range on Day 1.

He stated, "If the final surge and walk-ins match the current buzz, even the higher end of that range is achievable."

Bala added that Nani's growing popularity outside Telugu cinema could further boost the film's performance.

The film's larger scale and multilingual release could help it penetrate new markets for Nani.