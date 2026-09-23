'The Paradise' is Nani's biggest opener even before release
What's the story
Nani's upcoming film, The Paradise, is poised to deliver the biggest opening of his career. As per Sacnilk, The Paradise has already earned ₹40cr in worldwide gross, making it Nani's biggest opener (HIT 3, ₹37.8cr) even before its premiere on Thursday. To be exact, it has earned ₹41.33cr in advance in India, which becomes ₹34.29cr without block seats. Around 9.6 lakh tickets have been sold.
Regional insights
Regional breakdown of film's advance ticket sales
The film's advance booking figures reveal a significant regional divide.
Telangana is leading with a contribution of ₹9.78 crore, followed by Andhra Pradesh at ₹6.38 crore and Karnataka at ₹2.26 crore.
Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have also contributed to the film's advance bookings, albeit in smaller amounts of ₹80.8 lakh and ₹26.11 lakh respectively, reported Sacnilk.
Analyst's prediction
'The Paradise' could open strongly worldwide: Strategist
Trade analyst Ramesh Bala believes The Paradise has the potential to open in the ₹50-60 crore worldwide gross range on Day 1.
He stated, "If the final surge and walk-ins match the current buzz, even the higher end of that range is achievable."
Bala added that Nani's growing popularity outside Telugu cinema could further boost the film's performance.
The film's larger scale and multilingual release could help it penetrate new markets for Nani.