Nani seeks CM's permission to watch 'The Paradise' with fans
What's the story
Telugu actor Nani has requested permission from Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to watch his upcoming film The Paradise with fans at a Hyderabad theater. In response, Reddy asked the actor to submit a formal application to the local police station for consideration. "To ensure seamless crowd management and public safety, please submit an official application to the designated local police station. The concerned team will review the application and take a decision accordingly," the CM tweeted on Wednesday.
Actor's request
Here's what Nani wrote in his request
Nani took to X to share his request, saying, "Cinema has always been about watching it together with people who love it just as much as I do."
"And in Hyderabad, that experience has a special place at RTC X Roads. I would love to visit a theater at RTC X Roads for #TheParadise premiere show and experience the film with our audience."
The Paradise releases on Thursday.
Safety assurance
We will follow all the necessary protocols: Nani
In his request, Nani also assured the authorities that he and his team would adhere to all necessary protocols and safety guidelines.
He said, "We will follow all the necessary protocols and safety guidelines in place. That will be our priority."
The actor ended his post by hoping that the authorities would kindly consider his request.
Following Reddy's reply, the Telugu star thanked him and said they would "be happy to skip the visit" if it created crowd management complications.
Twitter Post
Nani: We would respect the final decision of the police
Thank you for your prompt response, Hon’ble Chief Minister @revanth_anumula Garu.— Nani (@NameisNani) September 23, 2026
We completely understand the importance of public safety, especially with the Ganesh Nimarjanam arrangements. We would not want to add any burden to the police department or cause any inconvenience… https://t.co/AoDTphdFuO
Safety concerns
Why Nani's request is significant
Nani's request comes in the wake of safety concerns raised after a deadly stampede at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2 in 2024.
The incident, which resulted in the death of a woman and critical injuries to her young son, led to police booking Allu Arjun, his security team, and theater management.
Arjun's surprise arrival had led to a stampede-like situation.
It highlighted serious issues over crowd management, police coordination, and safety protocols at celebrity events.