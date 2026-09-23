Nani seeks CM's permission to watch 'The Paradise' with fans

In his request, Nani also assured the authorities that he and his team would adhere to all necessary protocols and safety guidelines.

He said, "We will follow all the necessary protocols and safety guidelines in place. That will be our priority."

The actor ended his post by hoping that the authorities would kindly consider his request.

Following Reddy's reply, the Telugu star thanked him and said they would "be happy to skip the visit" if it created crowd management complications.