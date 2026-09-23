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Home / News / Entertainment News / Nani seeks CM's permission to watch 'The Paradise' with fans
Nani seeks CM's permission to watch 'The Paradise' with fans
The actioner releases tomorrow

Nani seeks CM's permission to watch 'The Paradise' with fans

By Shreya Mukherjee
Sep 23, 2026
01:29 pm
What's the story

Telugu actor Nani has requested permission from Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to watch his upcoming film The Paradise with fans at a Hyderabad theater. In response, Reddy asked the actor to submit a formal application to the local police station for consideration. "To ensure seamless crowd management and public safety, please submit an official application to the designated local police station. The concerned team will review the application and take a decision accordingly," the CM tweeted on Wednesday.

Actor's request

Here's what Nani wrote in his request

Nani took to X to share his request, saying, "Cinema has always been about watching it together with people who love it just as much as I do."

"And in Hyderabad, that experience has a special place at RTC X Roads. I would love to visit a theater at RTC X Roads for #TheParadise premiere show and experience the film with our audience."

The Paradise releases on Thursday.

Safety assurance

We will follow all the necessary protocols: Nani

In his request, Nani also assured the authorities that he and his team would adhere to all necessary protocols and safety guidelines.

He said, "We will follow all the necessary protocols and safety guidelines in place. That will be our priority."

The actor ended his post by hoping that the authorities would kindly consider his request.

Following Reddy's reply, the Telugu star thanked him and said they would "be happy to skip the visit" if it created crowd management complications.

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Twitter Post

Nani: We would respect the final decision of the police

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Safety concerns

Why Nani's request is significant

Nani's request comes in the wake of safety concerns raised after a deadly stampede at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2 in 2024.

The incident, which resulted in the death of a woman and critical injuries to her young son, led to police booking Allu Arjun, his security team, and theater management.

Arjun's surprise arrival had led to a stampede-like situation.

It highlighted serious issues over crowd management, police coordination, and safety protocols at celebrity events.

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