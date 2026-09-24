'Just finished the script': Ryan Murphy hints at 'Glee' reboot
What's the story
Ryan Murphy, the co-creator of the hit musical series Glee, has reportedly completed a script for a possible revival. The show originally aired on Fox from 2009 to 2015 and was known for its ensemble cast, including Cory Monteith, Lea Michele, and Dianna Agron, among others. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Murphy said, "I just finished the script an hour ago." "We have a script. Brad [Falchuk], Ian [Brennan] and I...who wrote all the first two seasons...have written something."
Cast enthusiasm
Murphy has been in touch with original cast members
Murphy added, "I've been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members, and it's very sweet."
"They all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea."
Murphy said, "Nobody's read it, so I don't know; we'll see."
"I mean, I vowed to myself that I wanted to write a couple of them to see what people think, particularly the cast, cause we were very close when we were making it."
Cast's response
Michele is on board for a reboot
Michele, who starred as Rachel Berry across all six seasons of the musical drama, recently said she'd gladly return for a reboot.
She told E! News, "I love Glee. I will always love Glee."
"I love Ryan Murphy. It just holds such a special place in my heart for me...I will follow Ryan wherever he goes."
Other ventures
Everything to know about original 'Glee'
Murphy, who is also working on his anthology series Monster, recently joked about juggling both shows. He said, "That's my schizophrenic life."
The original Glee series ran for six seasons and won six Emmys and 40 nominations in the Primetime and Creative Arts categories.
It followed the lives of the New Directions glee club as they competed in show choir while dealing with personal issues.