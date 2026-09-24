'Just finished the script': Ryan Murphy hints at 'Glee' reboot

Murphy added, "I've been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members, and it's very sweet."

"They all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea."

Murphy said, "Nobody's read it, so I don't know; we'll see."

"I mean, I vowed to myself that I wanted to write a couple of them to see what people think, particularly the cast, cause we were very close when we were making it."