Exploring Van Devi folklore that inspired Bollywood film 'The Vvaan'
What's the story
The upcoming film The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, has brought attention to a lesser-known temple in Bihar. The story is based on the folklore associated with Maa Van Devi Temple, located near Bihta, Patna. The shrine is known for its connection to a sacred forest and a long-standing tradition of not allowing entry after sunset.
Temple details
What is the Maa Van Devi Temple?
Maa Van Devi Temple is located around 35km from Patna in a rural area that was once believed to be a dense forest.
Unlike most temples, the shrine doesn't have a large idol of the goddess. Instead, Van Devi is worshiped in the form of a sacred pind, which is the main object of worship.
Its secluded location and local folklore have made it popular among those interested in Bihar's religious traditions and folklore.
Historical significance
When was the temple built?
The temple is believed to be around 350-400 years old, with some accounts tracing its origins back to the 16th century. However, there is no confirmed archeological evidence to establish its exact age, per India Today.
The 16th-century origin remains part of the shrine's oral history and local tradition.
Over time, the temple has undergone changes while stories surrounding the deity have been passed down through generations.
Local folklore
Who is Van Devi?
According to local folklore, the story of Van Devi is linked to a devotee named Vidyanand Mishra from Raghopur.
As per the legend, the goddess appeared in Mishra's dream and instructed him to bring a portion of her sacred pind to his village.
Following her instructions, he established it in the forest near his home.
The shrine was not a grand temple then but was kept inside a simple hut.
Temple evolution
How did the temple develop?
The shrine gradually developed from its humble beginnings.
A significant chapter in its modern history is linked to saint Bhagwan Das Tyagi, who is said to have visited Amhara in 1958 for a yajna.
He is credited with helping give the structure around the sacred pind a more formal temple form.
Despite these changes, one distinctive feature remains: the goddess continues to be worshiped as a pind rather than through a conventional idol.
Film inspiration
Why can't we enter the forest after sunset?
One of the most intriguing traditions associated with Van Devi is the restriction on entering the forest and temple after sunset.
Local belief holds that Maa Van Devi herself is present in the temple at night, contributing to its mysterious reputation.
This folklore served as inspiration for The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest.
Writer Arunabh Kumar and director Deepak Kumar Mishra visited the shrine to research these stories before developing their film's narrative.
It releases on Friday.