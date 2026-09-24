Exploring Van Devi folklore that inspired Bollywood film 'The Vvaan'

Maa Van Devi Temple is located around 35km from Patna in a rural area that was once believed to be a dense forest.

Unlike most temples, the shrine doesn't have a large idol of the goddess. Instead, Van Devi is worshiped in the form of a sacred pind, which is the main object of worship.

Its secluded location and local folklore have made it popular among those interested in Bihar's religious traditions and folklore.