Sidharth, Tamannaah's 'The Vvaan' earns ₹5cr in advance bookings
What's the story
The much-anticipated film The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest has reportedly raked in a whopping ₹4.97 crore from advance bookings across six show dates, according to Sacnilk. The first day alone (Friday) accounted for ₹1.78 crore of this total, with the National Capital Region (NCR) being the top contributor at ₹38.23 lakh. Advance bookings opened on Wednesday.
Regional sales
Top 3 states for 'The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest'
Delhi emerged as the top state for Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest.
It was followed by Maharashtra with ₹30.91 lakh and Bihar with ₹17.24 lakh.
These three states alone accounted for the lion's share of the total gross sales on Day 1!
Urban sales
Top 3 cities for 'The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest'
On the urban front, NCR was again the top contributor with ₹38.23 lakh (22% of the total gross).
Mumbai followed with ₹19.23 lakh and Hyderabad contributed ₹11.42 lakh.
These three cities accounted for a staggering 63% of the top 10 cities' total gross sales on Day 1!
Schedule
Show timings and occupancy rates
The morning shows were the most popular for The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest, with a 9% occupancy rate across 841 shows.
Afternoon and evening shows also had a similar occupancy rate, while night shows were slightly slower at 8% across 1,337 shows.
The film is set to be released on Friday (September 25).