IIT-Bombay plans to revise academic misconduct rules after student's suicide
What's the story
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is planning to revise its academic misconduct rules. This comes after the tragic death of Sahil Wakode, a second-year BTech student who died by suicide at the institute's hostel. The student was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination, reportedly with an AI platform for answers.
Rule revision
New committee formed to draft student-friendly measures
In light of Wakode's death, IIT-Bombay has formed a new committee to rework the academic misconduct rules.
The committee, which has equal representation of faculty and students, is mulling over student-friendly measures.
These include allowing students accused of malpractice to consult their mentors before facing disciplinary action and printing rules on answer sheets to ensure students are aware of potential consequences.
SOP development
SOPs for invigilators to be drafted
The committee also plans to draft clear Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for invigilators.
These SOPs would include step-by-step procedures for handling suspected misconduct cases, detailing required actions at each stage.
Any changes to the rules and procedures will require Senate approval before implementation.
The aim is to ensure fair examination conduct while being sensitive to student concerns.
Exam delay
IIT-Bombay postpones remaining mid-semester exams again
IIT-Bombay has also postponed its remaining mid-semester examinations for the second time.
Originally scheduled for September 18, the exams were first rescheduled to September 26 and 27. They will now be held on October 10 and 11.
The decision was communicated by the Dean of Academic Programmes in a letter to students.
Committee impact
Student stakeholders consulted before schedule change
A separate email from the General Secretary (Academics) explained this latest postponement.
The delay would allow the new committee time to draft a clear SOP for invigilators and revise rules on academic misconduct.
The email emphasized that the goal was to ensure fair examination conduct while being sensitive to students' concerns, adding that student stakeholders were consulted before changing the schedule.