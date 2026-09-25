England's Jos Buttler records his 30th fifty in ODIs: Stats

Sri Lanka's bowlers, particularly Dunith Wellalage (3/49), played a key role in England's downfall.

The hosts had a strong start with Ben Duckett (67) and Tom Banton (73), but their innings stalled after Buttler's injury.

Will Jacks made his presence felt with a score of 52.

He was part of a 59-run stand alongside Buttler for the 5th wicket before the latter retired hurt.

Before that, Buttler added 46 runs for the 4th wicket alongside Joe Root.

Buttler did return after he retired hurt but he didn't last long.