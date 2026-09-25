England's Jos Buttler records his 30th fifty in ODIs: Stats
What's the story
In a thrilling encounter, Sri Lanka stunned England with a 16-run victory at Headingley in Leeds. The win leveled the three-match ODI series at 1-1. The match was marked by Jos Buttler's unfortunate hamstring injury and an impressive comeback from the visitors. Buttler had to retire hurt after pulling up with England on 254-4 but returned in the 48th over. However, he could add only two more runs before being dismissed, leaving his team short of victory.
Duo
Buttler and Jacks score fifties
Sri Lanka's bowlers, particularly Dunith Wellalage (3/49), played a key role in England's downfall.
The hosts had a strong start with Ben Duckett (67) and Tom Banton (73), but their innings stalled after Buttler's injury.
Will Jacks made his presence felt with a score of 52.
He was part of a 59-run stand alongside Buttler for the 5th wicket before the latter retired hurt.
Before that, Buttler added 46 runs for the 4th wicket alongside Joe Root.
Buttler did return after he retired hurt but he didn't last long.
Buttler
Buttler slams his 4th fifty against Sri Lanka
Buttler came back after retiring hurt but it was too late.
He ended up scoring 69 runs off 49 balls, hitting five fours and five sixes.
Across 204 ODIs (176 innings), Buttler has amassed 5,678 runs at 39.15. He clocked his 30th fifty in ODIs (100s: 11).
As per Cricinfo, he has hit 193 sixes.
Against the Lankans, Buttler owns 734 runs from 31 matches (24 innings) at 40.77. He slammed his 4th fifty against Sri Lanka (100s: 1).
Information
17th fifty in home ODIs
Buttler clocked his 17th fifty in home ODIs. From 94 matches (78 innings), he owns 2,692 runs at 43.41. He also has 5 hundreds. Overall, Buttler recorded his 46th fifty in the 50-over format (100s: 13). He owns 7,843 runs from 274 List A games (235 innings).
Information
Jacks slams 52 off 61 balls
Jacks shone with a 61-ball 52. He hit 2 sixes and 4 fours. In 28 ODIs, Jacks has recorded 777 runs at 35.31. He notched his fifth fifty. Notaby, 4 of Jack's 5 ODI fifties have come at home. He scored 46* runs in the 1st ODI of this series.