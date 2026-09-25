Sri Lanka pip England in 2nd ODI, level series: Stats

Kamindu opened for Sri Lanka and added 45 runs alongside Nissanka (25).

He was then part of a solid 137-run stand for the 2nd wicket alongside Mendis.

England's Gus Atkinson dismissed Kamindu in the 30th over.

Mendis and Rathnayake added 40 runs next before England hit back.

Rathnayake and Janith Liyanage also added 46 runs off 30 balls for the 5th wicket.

Sri Lanka ended up scoring 321/6 in their quota of 50 overs.