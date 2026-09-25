Sri Lanka pip England in 2nd ODI, level series: Stats
What's the story
Kusal Mendis's brilliant century led Sri Lanka to a strong total of 321/6 in the second ODI against England at Headingley. This was Sri Lanka's first major batting performance on the tour, with contributions from Pathum Nissanka (25), Kamindu Mendis (54), Pavan Rathnayake (48), and Janith Liyanage (32). The innings was built on a solid partnership between Kusal and Kamindu, who added 137 runs for the second wicket. In response, despite England's fightback, they couldn't get past Sri Lanka's score.
Key players
Summary of SL's innings
Kamindu opened for Sri Lanka and added 45 runs alongside Nissanka (25).
He was then part of a solid 137-run stand for the 2nd wicket alongside Mendis.
England's Gus Atkinson dismissed Kamindu in the 30th over.
Mendis and Rathnayake added 40 runs next before England hit back.
Rathnayake and Janith Liyanage also added 46 runs off 30 balls for the 5th wicket.
Sri Lanka ended up scoring 321/6 in their quota of 50 overs.
ENG bowling
England bowlers struggle to make an impact
The English bowlers struggled to make an impact on a pitch that offered true bounce and little lateral movement.
Atkinson claimed 2/55 from 10 overs. Spinner Rehan Ahmed took two wickets from 8 overs (2/48), while Jofra Archer bagged one as he conceded 68 runs off his 10 overs.
Josh Tongue bowled 7 overs and conceded 50 runs.
Will Jacks bowled 5 overs and managed 0/33.
Meanwhile, pacer Jamie Overton managed 0/63 from his 10 overs.
Kamindu
4th ODI fifty for Kamindu
Kamindu faced 65 balls for his 54. He hit four fours and three sixes.
With this knock, he owns 607 runs from 31 ODIs at 26.39. He clocked his 4th fifty.
As per Cricinfo, Kamindu has amassed 68 runs from 2 ODIs against England at 34. He scored 14 in the 1st ODI.
Notably, three of Kamindu's 4 ODI fifties have come in away matches (home of opposition).
Information
19th fifty in List A cricket
Kamindu has now recorded his 19th fifty overall in the 50-over format. Playing his 106th List A match (96 innings), he has raced to 2,827 runs at 33-plus. Besides 19 fifties, he owns 2 hundreds.
Kusal Mendis
Kusal Mendis slams his 7th ODI hundred
Mendis managed 121 runs off 100 balls. His knock was laced with 14 fours and 3 sixes.
Mendis's hundred saw him race to 5,125 runs from 158 ODI matches at 36.34. He clocked his 7th hundred in ODIs (50s: 36).
Versus England, Mendis has amassed 589 runs from 15 matches at 42.07.
As per Cricinfo, this was his maiden hundred against England (50s: 4).
Meanwhile, in 53 away ODIs (home of opposition), Mendis has amassed 1,434 runs at 29.81 (100s: 1 , 50s: 11).
Do you know?
Mendis is nearing 6,000 runs in List A cricket
Mendis is closing in on 6,000 runs in List A cricket. Playing his 194th match in the 50-over format (189 innings), Mendis has amassed 5,989 runs. He recorded his 8th hundred. He also has 40 fifties.
Chase
How did England fare while chasing?
England started on the front foot as their openers starred in the first 10 overs by adding 82 runs.
Ben Duckett led the way in this powerplay phase with a 44-run knock.
In the 12th over, Duckett completed his fifty. Tom Banton then hit Eshan Malinga for runs to bring up the century stand before completing his fifty.
Spinner Dunith Wellalage dismissed both set English openers.
Jos Buttler fared well before retiring hurt. Will Jacks hit a sound fifty but the Lankans stood tall.
Information
How did the Sri Lankan bowlers fare?
Asitha Fernando bowled 10 overs and managed 1/68. Dilshan Madushanka picked 2/54 from 9 overs. Charith Asalanka clocked 0/29 from six overs. Eshan Malinga bowled 9 overs and managed 2/50. Sachindu Colombage was expensive. He bowled six overs and clocked 1/55. Wellalage was superb and managed 3/49 from 10 overs.
Duckett
8th fifty-plus score for Duckett in home ODIs
Duckett's knock was laced with 9 fours.
With this knock, he raced to 1,628 runs from 39 ODIs at an average of 42.84.
Duckett slammed his 10th fifty (100s: 4).
As per Cricinfo, in 5 matches against the Lankans, Duckett owns 207 runs at 41.4. He clocked his 2nd fifty.
Meanwhile, Duckett has hit 911 runs in home ODIs. From 18 games, he averages 53.58 (100s: 3, 50s: 5).
2nd
Banton records his 2nd ODI fifty
Banton hit three sixes and 7 fours in his knock of 73. Across 9 ODIs,
Banton has amassed 255 runs at 31.87. He hammered his 2nd ODI fifty. It's also his career-best score.
Meanwhile, Banton has raced to 779 runs in List A cricket.
He averages over 29 from 27 matches. He smashed his 5th fifty in the 50-over format (100s: 2).
Jos
Buttler smashes his 30th fifty in ODIs
Buttler came back after retiring hurt but it was too late. He ended up scoring 69 runs off 49 balls, hitting five fours and five sixes.
Across 204 ODIs (176 innings), Buttler has amassed 5,678 runs at 39.15. He clocked his 30th fifty in ODIs (100s: 11).
As per Cricinfo, he has hit 193 sixes.
Against the Lankans, Buttler owns 734 runs from 31 matches (24 innings) at 40.77. He slammed his 4th fifty against Sri Lanka (100s: 1).
Information
17th fifty in home ODIs
Buttler clocked his 17th fifty in home ODIs. From 94 matches (78 innings), he owns 2,692 runs at 43.41. He also has 5 hundreds. Overall, Buttler recorded his 46th fifty in the 50-over format (100s: 13). He owns 7,843 runs from 274 List A games (235 innings).
Information
Jacks shines with a 61-ball 52
Jacks shone with a 61-ball 52. He hit 2 sixes and 4 fours. In 28 ODIs, Jacks has recorded 777 runs at 35.31. He notched his fifth fifty. Notaby, 4 of Jack's 5 ODI fifties have come at home. He scored 46* runs in the 1st ODI of this series.
Do you know?
Wellalage picks a three-fer
Wellalage's 3/49 saw him get to a tally of 45 wickets from 36 ODIs at 30.75. In 5 ODIs versus England, he has picked 6 scalps at 41.5. Overall in List A cricket, he has managed 114 scalps from 86 matches at 27.77.
Record
Contrasting records for the 2 sides at Headingley (ODIs)
As per Cricbuzz, England have now lost their last four completed ODIs at Headingley.
England's last four completed ODIs at Headingley
Lost by 20 runs vs SL, CWC 2019
Lost by 68 runs vs AUS, 2024
Lost by 7 wickets (175 balls remaining) vs SA, 2025
Lost by 16 runs vs SL, 2026
Sri Lanka have overcome England in 3 successive ODIs at Headingley.
Won by 69 runs, 2011
Won by 20 runs, CWC 2019
Won by 16 runs, 2026