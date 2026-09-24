Headingley ODI, Kamindu Mendis hammers 54 versus England: Key stats
What's the story
Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis played a good hand for his side with a valuable 54-run knock versus the England cricket team in the 2nd ODI at Headingley, Leeds. Kamindu opened for Sri Lanka and added 45 runs alongside Pathum Nissanka (25). He was then part of a solid 137-run stand for the 2nd wicket alongside Kusal Mendis. Kamindu was dismissed in the 30th over.
Knock
A composed knock on offer
It was a decent opening stand with Kamindu settling in. Once Mendis joined him, the two players helped Sri Lanka get a much needed platform.
Mendis played the upper hand whereas Kamindu supported him ably before completing his fifty in the 24th over. It was a composed effort off 56 balls.
England's Gus Atkinson dismissed Kamindu in the 30th over.
Runs
4th ODI fifty for Kamindu
Kamindu faced 65 balls for his 54. He hit four fours and three sixes.
With this knock, he now owns 607 runs from 31 ODIs at 26.39. He clocked his 4th fifty.
As per Cricinfo, Kamindu has amassed 68 runs from 2 ODIs against England at 34. He scored 14 in the 1st ODI.
Notably, three of Kamindu's 4 ODI fifties have come in away matches (home of opposition).
Information
19th fifty in List A cricket
Kamindu has now recorded his 19th fifty overall in the 50-over format. Playing his 106th List A match (96 innings), he has raced to 2,827 runs at 33-plus. Besides 19 fifties, he owns 2 hundreds.