Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis slams his 7th ODI hundred: Stats
What's the story
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis hammered a brilliant hundred against hosts England in the 2nd ODI at Headingley, Leeds. Mendis walked to the crease when his side was 45/1. He joined Kamindu Mendis and the two then added a solid 137-run stand for the 2nd wicket. After Kamindu's dismissal, Mendis completed his century in the very next over. Mendis ended up scoring 121 runs.
Knock
A solid effort from Mendis
Mendis looked in fine flow with the willow and formed a sturdy stand with Kamindu to guide the visitors along.
In the 23rd over, Mendis completed his fifty off 47 balls. He played his shots and targeted pacer Josh Tongue thereafter, hitting three fours and a six in the 25th over.
Mendis then got into the 90s, hitting Tongue for two fours before getting past his hundred.
Information
Mendis manages 121 runs off 100 balls
Mendis managed 121 runs off 100 balls. His knock was laced with 14 fours and 3 sixes. Notably, he fell to spinner Rehan Ahmed in the 36th over. Sri Lanka were reduced to 222/3 with the dismissal of Mendis.
Runs
Maiden hundred against England for Mendis
Mendis's hundred has seen him race to 5,125 runs from 158 ODI matches at 36.34.
He clocked his 7th hundred in ODIs (50s: 36).
Versus England, Mendis has amassed 589 runs from 15 matches at 42.07. As per Cricinfo, this was his maiden hundred against England (50s: 4).
Meanwhile, in 53 away ODIs (home of opposition), Mendis has amassed 1,434 runs at 29.81.
He clocked his maiden away hundred (50s: 11).
Do you know?
Mendis is nearing 6,000 runs in List A cricket
Mendis is closing in on 6,000 runs in List A cricket. Playing his 194th match in the 50-over format (189 innings), Mendis has amassed 5,989 runs. He recorded his 8th hundred. He also has 40 fifties.