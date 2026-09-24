Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis slams his 7th ODI hundred: Stats

Mendis looked in fine flow with the willow and formed a sturdy stand with Kamindu to guide the visitors along.

In the 23rd over, Mendis completed his fifty off 47 balls. He played his shots and targeted pacer Josh Tongue thereafter, hitting three fours and a six in the 25th over.

Mendis then got into the 90s, hitting Tongue for two fours before getting past his hundred.