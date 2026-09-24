Headingley ODI: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett slam half-centuries versus SL
What's the story
England openers Tom Banton and Ben Duckett scored respective fifties for their side in the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka at Headingley, Leeds. Chasing 322 runs, Banton and Duckett added a pivotal stand worth 143. Notably, they scored aggressively before Duckett perished in the 20th over for a 63-ball 67. In the 22nd over, Banton also was dismissed for 73 off 62 balls.
Duo
A brilliant effort from the duo
England started on the front foot as their openers starred in the first 10 overs by adding 82 runs.
Duckett led the way in this powerplay phase with a 44-run knock.
In the 12th over, Duckett completed his fifty. Banton then hit Eshan Malinga for runs to bring up the century stand before completing his fifty.
Spinner Dunith Wellalage dismissed both set English openers.
Duckett
8th fifty-plus score for Duckett in home ODIs
Duckett's knock was laced with 9 fours.
With this knock, he has raced to 1,628 runs from 39 ODIs at an average of 42.84.
Duckett slammed his 10th fifty (100s: 4).
As per Cricinfo, in 5 matches against the Lankans, Duckett owns 207 runs at 41.4. He clocked his 2nd fifty.
Meanwhile, Duckett has hit 911 runs in home ODIs. From 18 games, he averages 53.58 (100s: 3, 50s: 5).
Banton
Banton records his 2nd ODI fifty
Banton hit three sixes and 7 fours in his knock of 73.
Across 9 ODIs, Banton has amassed 255 runs at 31.87. He hammered his 2nd fifty. It's also his career-best score.
Meanwhile, Banton has raced to 779 runs in List A cricket. He averages over 29 from 27 matches.
He smashed his 5th fifty in the 50-over format (100s: 2).
Record
Partnership record against SL for Banton and Duckett
Banton and Duckett now own the 3rd-highest opening stand for England against Sri Lanka in ODIs.
Highest century opening stands for ENG vs SL in ODIs
256* - Alex Hales, Jason Roy - Edgbatson, 2016
171* - Alastair Cook, Craig Kieswetter - Trent Bridge, 2011
143 - Tom Banton, Ben Duckett - Headingley, 2026
132 - Michael Atherton, Nick Knight - Lord's, 1998