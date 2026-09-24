Headingley ODI: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett slam half-centuries versus SL

England started on the front foot as their openers starred in the first 10 overs by adding 82 runs.

Duckett led the way in this powerplay phase with a 44-run knock.

In the 12th over, Duckett completed his fifty. Banton then hit Eshan Malinga for runs to bring up the century stand before completing his fifty.

Spinner Dunith Wellalage dismissed both set English openers.