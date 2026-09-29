US forces to exit final Iraq bases by September 30

The withdrawal has been hailed as a victory by Iran and Tehran-aligned armed groups in Iraq.

Abu Mojtaba al-Yasiri, a commander of the Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq, said it was a "victory for groups that had opposed the American military presence."

Amir Hayat Moqaddam, deputy chairman of the National Security Commission in Iran's parliament, also welcomed the move and reiterated support for US troop withdrawal from Iraq.