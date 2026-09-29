US forces to exit final Iraq bases by September 30
What's the story
United States forces are scheduled to leave their final bases in Iraq by September 30. The withdrawal is part of a timeline agreed upon by Washington and Baghdad in 2024. The exit will end the military deployment of the US-led coalition in Iraq. The decision comes under an agreement made during Joe Biden's presidency, but is being executed under Donald Trump's administration amid ongoing hostilities with Iran.
Regional reactions
Iran welcomes the move
The withdrawal has been hailed as a victory by Iran and Tehran-aligned armed groups in Iraq.
Abu Mojtaba al-Yasiri, a commander of the Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq, said it was a "victory for groups that had opposed the American military presence."
Amir Hayat Moqaddam, deputy chairman of the National Security Commission in Iran's parliament, also welcomed the move and reiterated support for US troop withdrawal from Iraq.
Withdrawal strategy
Two-stage withdrawal process
The United States and Iraq had announced a two-stage transition in September 2024 after months of negotiations through a joint Higher Military Commission.
The first stage required the coalition to end its military mission in federal Iraq by September 2025.
The second stage allowed coalition forces to continue supporting operations against Islamic State in northeast Syria from bases in Iraq until September 2026, depending on ground conditions and consultations among Washington, Baghdad, and coalition partners.
Security risks
Concerns over Iran-backed militias, Islamic State
Despite the withdrawal, concerns remain over the influence of Iran-backed militias and the risk of Islamic State exploiting gaps left by the coalition's departure.
Iraqi security officials and analysts have raised these issues.
The US State Department continues to warn against travel to Iraq due to terrorism, kidnapping, and armed conflict risks. It maintains that both Islamic State and Iran-aligned militias continue to pose threats to US persons and interests in Iraq.