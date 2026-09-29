Swara really wanted kids; tried IVF treatments before marrying Fahad 

Speaking with fellow contestants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Irina Rudukova, Bhasker said, "I was okay to do IVF. I had convinced my parents ki yaar meri shaadi toh hone se rahi (I was probably not going to get married). I will have a child through IVF."

"First they were like, 'Hain?' And then...they were like, 'Okay,' but...(they) said, 'Listen, it will be very challenging in a country like India. But it's okay if that's what you want.'"