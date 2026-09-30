Charlie Sheen, Martin Sheen to headline new comedy 'Happy Jack'
What's the story
Hollywood actors Charlie Sheen and Martin Sheen are set to star in a new multi-camera comedy series titled Happy Jack. As per Variety, the father and son duo's show will be produced in Los Angeles next year and is slated for a 2027 premiere on AMC. It will be shot in front of a live studio audience at Warner Bros. Studios, the same location where F.R.I.E.N.D.S was shot.
Show synopsis
What is the show about?
The series will feature Sheen as Jack, a lifelong underachiever with two daughters.
Martin will play his father, who deserves more credit for how Jack's daughters turned out.
The show will revolve around Jack's realization that he must choose between self-interest and being an active part of his daughters' lives.
Jim Patterson and Matt Ross are the writers, executive producers, and co-showrunners for this project.
Previous collaborations
Previous collaborations between the 2 actors
Happy Jack is not the first time Sheen and Martin are working together.
They have previously played father-son roles in Wall Street and No Code of Conduct.
They've also appeared together in Cadence (which Martin directed), Free Money, and Hot Shots Part Deux.
The show will be showcased for international buyers at MIPCOM in October by AMC Global Media.
Career overview
A look at Sheen and Martin's careers
Sheen is known for his roles in Two and a Half Men, Spin City, Bookie, Wall Street, Platoon, the Hot Shots films, and Major League.
Meanwhile, Martin is a 10-time Emmy nominee with notable performances in Apocalypse Now, Gandhi, Gettysburg, The American President, and The Departed.