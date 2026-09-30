'Alliance' Season 2 set to release next year
What's the story
The second season of the reality series, Alliance, will premiere on January 14, 2027, Prime Video confirmed on Wednesday. The post read, "System Alert: New alliances loading. More drama to make, more alliances to break." The show is hosted by Kunal Kemmu and features 16 new contestants. The first season was won by Mini Mathur. The show is an adaptation of a globally acclaimed Dutch format created by John de Mol and produced by Banijay Asia.
Audience reception
'Indian audiences are ready for a smarter form of reality...'
The first season of Alliance was well-received by audiences.
Nikhil Madhok, director and head of originals at Prime Video India, said to Variety India, "The response to Alliance Season 1 validated what we always believed, that Indian audiences are ready for a smarter form of reality entertainment."
He added that the show created a community of viewers who were invested in every move and alliance made during the game.
Season 2 expectations
What to expect from 'Alliance' Season 2
Madhok also hinted at what viewers can expect from the second season of Alliance.
He said, "We are bringing back Season 2 sooner, with higher stakes, sharper gameplay, more drama and an evolved 'System' that will test the allies like never before."
Deepak Dhar, founder and group CEO of Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, added, "For Season 2, we've gone back to that core and found new ways to test the allies."