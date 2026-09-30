Meta launches Forum, a Reddit-like app for Facebook Groups
What's the story
Meta has launched a new app called Forum, specifically designed for users of Facebook Groups. The move comes as part of the company's effort to provide a dedicated space for group conversations. The app syncs with existing Facebook Groups, bringing posts and discussions into one place while offering new tools to discover information and communities.
Advanced tools
Forum introduces new features: Top voice recognition and Ask
Forum comes with major features: Top Voice Recognition and Ask.
The former identifies members who frequently provide valuable information to a community, replacing Facebook's previous contributor badges and group expert designations.
Group administrators can identify such members and assign the role directly.
Meanwhile, the Ask feature uses AI to search conversations across Facebook Groups and surface relevant posts and comments based on real experiences shared by group members.
Discovery enhancement
Topic labels and future updates
Just like Reddit, Forum also introduces topic labels on posts, such as "Solo Travel" or "Korean Food," to help users find other discussions on the same subject.
Tapping a topic label takes users to more conversations around that interest, creating another way to discover content and potentially find relevant communities.
Although still an experimental product, Meta plans to continue gathering feedback from users and introduce additional updates, especially around tools for group administrators.