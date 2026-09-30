'Hanuman Ansh' is still growing after Day-54; total at ₹408cr
What's the story
The film Hanuman Ansh continued its impressive run at the box office, raking in a net of ₹3.1cr across 4,411 shows on Tuesday, Day 54. This surge in collections marks a remarkable 37.8% increase from the previous day's net collection of ₹2.25cr, according to Sacnilk. The film's total India gross collections have now reached an impressive ₹369cr and total India net collections stand at ₹312.38cr so far!
International success
'Hanuman Ansh' overseas collection
The film has also been performing well in international markets, with an overseas collection of ₹0.25cr on Day 54. This brings its total overseas gross to ₹39cr so far, pushing the worldwide gross collection to a staggering ₹408cr.
The film's success is particularly impressive given its slow start at the box office, where it opened with only ₹0.1cr but saw a steady increase in collections over time.
Box office breakdown
Looking at film's weekly collections
The film's box office journey has been nothing short of remarkable. After a slow start, it picked up momentum in the third week and has been on a steady rise since then.
The film collected ₹1.08cr in its first week, followed by ₹0.4cr in the second week, and a whopping ₹90.25cr in the fifth week alone!
It was released on August 7, 2026.