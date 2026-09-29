'Hanuman Ansh' slows down, but global gross crosses ₹400cr
What's the story
Vishal Chaturvedi's film Hanuman Ansh added ₹2.35cr to its India net collection on Monday, September 28. The film is currently in its eighth week of theatrical run and had 4,298 shows on that day, reported Sacnilk. With this addition, the total India net collection of Hanuman Ansh now stands at ₹309.38cr with an India gross collection of ₹365.5cr.
Box office performance
Looking at weekly collections
The film started its box office journey with ₹1.08cr in its first week. It saw a significant jump in the third week with a collection of ₹10.4cr, followed by an impressive ₹61cr in the fourth week.
The fifth and sixth weeks contributed another ₹90.25cr and ₹80.25cr respectively, while the seventh week added another ₹44.8cr to its overall collection.
Occupancy details
Overall occupancy on Monday
On its 53rd day, Hanuman Ansh recorded an overall occupancy of 16%. The film had 4,298 shows across India on Monday.
The weekend figures were higher with the movie recording a 37% occupancy on Saturday and climbing further to 46% on Sunday.
The global gross of the small-budget film has already crossed the ₹400 crore mark, currently standing at ₹404.25 crore.
Film overview
More about the film
Hanuman Ansh is the first part of a planned trilogy, based on Chaturvedi's book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life.
The story is set in pre-Independence India and follows a young boy named Lakshmi Narayan who embarks on a journey across Northern India in search of God after his mother's death.
The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa as Lakshmi Narayan Sharma/Neem Karoli Baba and Chandan K Anand as Ram Nandan Bhosale.