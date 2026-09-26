'Hanuman Ansh' completes 50 days in theaters; earns ₹380cr globally
What's the story
The Hindi film Hanuman Ansh, starring Shobhinaw Satyaa, has shown remarkable endurance at the box office. On its 50th day of release (Friday), the film raked in a net of ₹3.35 crore across 3,767 shows in India. This takes its total India gross collection to an impressive ₹344.35 crore and total India net collection to ₹291.53 crore so far, reported Sacnilk.
Collection details
Looking at the film in numbers
The film's Day 50 collection of ₹3.35 crore marks a 4.3% drop from the previous day's net collection of ₹3.5 crore.
The overall occupancy for the film was reported to be 21%. Morning shows witnessed an occupancy of 10.15%, which increased to 31.46% for evening shows and peaked at 40.23% for night shows, according to Sacnilk.
Box office performance
Tracking the film's collection over the weeks
The film's earnings have been consistent since its release. It collected ₹1.08 crore in the first week, followed by ₹40 lakh in the second week.
The third week saw a jump to ₹10.4 crore, and it further increased to ₹61 crore in the fourth week.
The fifth and sixth weeks contributed ₹90.25 crore and ₹80.25 crore, respectively, while the seventh week added another ₹44.8 crore to its collection.
International success
'Hanuman Ansh' worldwide collection
The film's India gross collection currently stands at ₹344.35 crore, with net earnings reaching ₹291.53 crore. It has also made a mark in the overseas market, recording a gross collection of ₹37 crore.
The international market contributed ₹50 lakh to the Day 50 earnings, pushing its worldwide collection to an impressive ₹381.35 crore.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Hanuman Ansh'
Directed and produced by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is the first part of a planned trilogy. The film is based on Chaturvedi's book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life and stars Satyaa in the lead role.
It also features Chandan K Anand as Ram Nandan Bhosale, Nikhil Dubey as Sudhir, and Anil Rastogi as Mahant Ji.