'Hanuman Ansh' completes 50 days in theaters; earns ₹380cr globally

The film's earnings have been consistent since its release. It collected ₹1.08 crore in the first week, followed by ₹40 lakh in the second week.

The third week saw a jump to ₹10.4 crore, and it further increased to ₹61 crore in the fourth week.

The fifth and sixth weeks contributed ₹90.25 crore and ₹80.25 crore, respectively, while the seventh week added another ₹44.8 crore to its collection.