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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Hanuman Ansh' completes 50 days in theaters; earns ₹380cr globally
'Hanuman Ansh' completes 50 days in theaters; earns ₹380cr globally
'Hanuman Ansh' box office collection

'Hanuman Ansh' completes 50 days in theaters; earns ₹380cr globally

By Shreya Mukherjee
Sep 26, 2026
10:16 am
What's the story

The Hindi film Hanuman Ansh, starring Shobhinaw Satyaa, has shown remarkable endurance at the box office. On its 50th day of release (Friday), the film raked in a net of ₹3.35 crore across 3,767 shows in India. This takes its total India gross collection to an impressive ₹344.35 crore and total India net collection to ₹291.53 crore so far, reported Sacnilk.

Collection details

Looking at the film in numbers

The film's Day 50 collection of ₹3.35 crore marks a 4.3% drop from the previous day's net collection of ₹3.5 crore.

The overall occupancy for the film was reported to be 21%. Morning shows witnessed an occupancy of 10.15%, which increased to 31.46% for evening shows and peaked at 40.23% for night shows, according to Sacnilk.

Box office performance

Tracking the film's collection over the weeks

The film's earnings have been consistent since its release. It collected ₹1.08 crore in the first week, followed by ₹40 lakh in the second week.

The third week saw a jump to ₹10.4 crore, and it further increased to ₹61 crore in the fourth week.

The fifth and sixth weeks contributed ₹90.25 crore and ₹80.25 crore, respectively, while the seventh week added another ₹44.8 crore to its collection.

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International success

'Hanuman Ansh' worldwide collection

The film's India gross collection currently stands at ₹344.35 crore, with net earnings reaching ₹291.53 crore. It has also made a mark in the overseas market, recording a gross collection of ₹37 crore.

The international market contributed ₹50 lakh to the Day 50 earnings, pushing its worldwide collection to an impressive ₹381.35 crore.

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Film details

Everything to know about 'Hanuman Ansh'

Directed and produced by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is the first part of a planned trilogy. The film is based on Chaturvedi's book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life and stars Satyaa in the lead role.

It also features Chandan K Anand as Ram Nandan Bhosale, Nikhil Dubey as Sudhir, and Anil Rastogi as Mahant Ji.

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