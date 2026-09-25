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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Hanuman Ansh' stays strong; collects ₹377cr after 49 glorious days
'Hanuman Ansh' stays strong; collects ₹377cr after 49 glorious days
'Hanuman Ansh' box office collection

'Hanuman Ansh' stays strong; collects ₹377cr after 49 glorious days

By Shreya Mukherjee
Sep 25, 2026
10:24 am
What's the story

The Hindi film Hanuman Ansh, starring Shobhinaw Satyaa as Lakshmi Narayan Sharma/Neem Karoli Baba, with Chandan K Anand as Ram Nandan Bhosale, among others, has reportedly crossed the ₹340 crore gross mark at the Indian box office. The film collected a net of ₹3.65 crore on Thursday from 6,729 shows, bringing its total India gross collections to an impressive ₹340.55 crore and total India net collections to ₹288.33 crore so far.

Overseas success

'Hanuman Ansh' overseas and worldwide gross collections

The film has also been doing well in overseas markets, adding ₹0.75 crore to its earnings on Day 49. This takes its total overseas gross to ₹36.5 crore so far, pushing the worldwide gross collection to a staggering ₹377.05 crore.

The Day 49 collection of ₹3.65 crore is a slight drop of 2.7% from Wednesday's net collection of ₹3.75 crore, reported Sacnilk.

Box office performance

'Hanuman Ansh' total India net collection so far

The film has been on a steady run at the box office since its release. In its seventh week, it added ₹44.95 crore to its collection, starting with ₹5 crore on Day 43 and peaking at ₹13.75 crore on Day 45 (Sunday).

The movie's overall total India net collection stands at an impressive ₹288.33 crore after seven weeks of release.

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Occupancy details

'Hanuman Ansh' show timings and occupancy on Day 49

The Hindi 2D version of Hanuman Ansh recorded an overall occupancy of 15.71% on Day 49.

Morning shows saw an occupancy of 7.23%, afternoon shows had a record of 14.38%, while evening shows reached up to 18.08%. Night shows recorded the highest occupancy among the four slots at a staggering 21.15%.

The film had a total of 6,729 shows on Thursday, down from Wednesday's count of 7,358 shows.

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Film details

About the film 'Hanuman Ansh'

Hanuman Ansh is a biographical film written, directed, and produced by Vishal Chaturvedi. It is based on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life, which chronicles the life of Neem Karoli Baba.

The supporting cast includes Nikhil Dubey as Sudhir, Anil Rastogi as Mahant Ji, and Sugandha Malhotra as Sudhi.

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