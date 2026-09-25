'Hanuman Ansh' stays strong; collects ₹377cr after 49 glorious days

The film has also been doing well in overseas markets, adding ₹0.75 crore to its earnings on Day 49. This takes its total overseas gross to ₹36.5 crore so far, pushing the worldwide gross collection to a staggering ₹377.05 crore.

The Day 49 collection of ₹3.65 crore is a slight drop of 2.7% from Wednesday's net collection of ₹3.75 crore, reported Sacnilk.